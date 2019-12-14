News and Notes

Rising to the Challenge plan helps youth homeless

A new action plan has been released to prevent and possibly end youth and young adult homelessness in Boston.

As in immediate action item Mayor Martin Walsh awarded $4.7 million in grant funds to create 157 new housing opportunities dedicated to serving homeless youth and young adults.

“In Boston, it’s imperative that we make sure that every young person has a safe stable place to call home,” Mayor Walsh said.

The new Rising to the Challenge plan focuses on gathering data on homeless youth, understanding the current system’s capacity, identifying unmet needs of youth and young adults, and design a plan to address gaps in the emergency assistance system.

This group is defined as a person age 24 and younger.