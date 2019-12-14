Nazzaro Center Schedule Listed for Dec.

The December Nazzaro Senior Center (55+) has a variety of programs and other activities scheduled at the Center, according to Laurie D’Elia.

Programs include: A walking group, knitting and crocheting, yoga, movie matinee’s, bingo and special events.

• Friday, December 13, Yoga from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, December 17, Walking Club from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Bingo from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, December 18, We’re No Angels (1955) at 12:30 p.m. White Christmas at 7 p.m. Pizza and popcorn provided.

• Thursday, December 19, Knitting and Crocheting from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Bingo 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.. Cookie exchange from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

• Friday, December 20, Yoga from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Tuesday, December 24, Walking Club from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Bingo from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Thursday, December 26, Knitting and Crocheting from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Bingo from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more details email [email protected]