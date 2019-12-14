Nazzaro Center Campaigning for CANshare

Boston Center for Youth and Families (BCYF) for the 32nd year will campaign for donations for CANshare through Friday, Jan. 31.

“This year CANshare will continue to focus on monetary donations rather than can products,” Nazzaro Community Center Administrator Coordinator Steven Siciliano noted.

Donations will support (100 percent) The Boston Double Up Food Bucks Program and the Healthy incentive program.

The goal of the Center is to raise $150 over 14 weeks through cash and checks.

“Checks can be made out to Boston CANshare online at bit.ly/CANshare 2019. Individuals should know BCYF as the agency the donation is made on behalf of,” Siciliano said.

Laurie D’Elia is the contact person for this campaign. She can be reached at 617-635-5166.