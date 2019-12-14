Family Fun Night To BE held at Sturbridge Village

North End Against Drugs (NEAD) teamed up with the Boston Center for Youth and Families (BCYF) to organize a Family Fun Night to Old Sturbridge Village’s Christmas by Candlelight on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The trip began at 2 p.m. with a pizza lunch at the Nazzaro Center before the group boarded the bus at 3 PM and headed to their destination.

“It was a great fun filled trip to Old Sturbridge Village,” NEAD President John Romano said. “NEAD along with the Nazzaro Center coordinated a true family event that everyone enjoyed.”

Participants returned to the North and about 9:30 p.m.

NEAA 48th Christmas Parade December 15

Due to renovations at Puopolo Park on Commercial Street, the traditional and very popular, 48th annual North End Athletic Association (NEAA) community Christmas Parade starting location has been moved to Christopher Columbus Park on Sunday, Dec. 15.

The arrival of the Jolly old gent from the North Pole will arrive at his usual time at 1 PM (weather permitting) bringing Christmas greetings and the holiday spirit to North End/Waterfront residents.

Once Santa meets and greets the hundreds of people expected to be at the Park, the Christmas Parade will start and make its way through the community streets.

Santa will be joined by Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Wally the Green Monster, Blades of Boston Bruins, Elsa and Anna, Darth Vader and many other Christmas characters including Santa’s Elves.

Children and their families are invited to participate in the parade.

Also making their way through the community streets spreading Christmas cheer along the parade route will be the Salem High School Marching Band, the Aleppo Shriners Units, the Italian-American Band, the Northeast Italian Band and Smokin’ Joe’s Fire Engine Trucks.

The Parade is dedicated in memory of James “Jimmy” Pallotta.

In case of bad weather, the Parade will be held on Sunday, Dec. 22.

Ice Sculpture and Fireworks at Columbus Park

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP), through financial support of sponsors and members, will add a fun attraction in the park for New Year’s Eve, a whimsical ice sculpture.

Walk through the park on Dec. 31 and delight in a unique sculpture which is part of the 7th Annual Ice Sculpture Stroll hosted by Boston Harbor Now.

Approximately 20 ice sculptures will be placed along the Harbor. A map of the locations will be posted on FOCCP’s website as soon as it is available.

Officially, the Stroll will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. In addition to the Stroll, FOCCP has planned New Year’s Eve Midnight Firework (2 barges) on Dec. 31 to ring in 2020.

The fireworks display is a result of support from businesses and neighbors around the Harbor.

Two other nonprofits, Boston Harbor Now and the Wharf District Council worked with FOCCP to make this special event possible.

The City of Boston also supported this popular event.

Enchanted Trolley makes a stop in the North End

The 24th annual Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley made its way to the North End last week with a tree lighting ceremony in the Prado.

“I love the holiday season around Boston. It’s a great way to gather together as Bostonians and celebrate our neighbors, the City and our many neighborhoods,” Mayor Martin Walsh said.

Mayor Walsh said, “He was excited to start off the season by making stops throughout the City for the annual holiday tour and tree lighting.” He added, “This weekend long celebration is a great family tradition for Bostonians to come out and enjoy.”

The Paul Revere Mall where the trolley visited was recently renovated by the City.

The Enchanted Trolley Tour has become a likable tradition in the North End, according to residents that participated in the seasonal event.

The holiday event was attended by numerous residents and others to enjoy the spirit of the season.

RUFF holds Santa Paws

Santa Paws returned to the North End coordinated by the Responsible Urbanites for Fido (RUFF) Group at DeFilippo Park.

Many pet owners dressed their canines for the seasonal occasion. Pitches were taken by a professional photographer who emailed them right on the spot.

It was a howling experience for owners and their pets that received treats.

RUFF’s event was a fundraising effort.