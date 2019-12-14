Community News

NSC Holiday Party

North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) will conduct its holiday party on Friday, December 20 at 12:30 p.m. at 1 Michelangelo Street. In the event of snow, the event will be canceled.

NEAA 48th Christmas Parade

The traditional North End Athletic Association (NEAA) Christmas Parade will be held at Christopher Columbus Park with the arrival of Santa Claus at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 15 followed by a holiday parade through the streets of the North End.

A Three-Pointer

The recently held North End Basketball Bonanza was a three-pointer with many local boys and girls lacing up for the annual event.

Peace Posters on Display

Eliot School Peace Posters are on display at the North End Library, 25 Parmenter Street, for the community to enjoy. The theme was “Journey of Peace”.

Cookie Exchange

The Nazzaro Community Center will hold a Cookie Exchange on Thursday, December 19 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Adults only.

Make a favorite holiday cookie and bring the recipe to share with others.

For details call Laurie D’Elia at 617-635-5166 or email [email protected]

NEWNC Monthly Meeting

North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) next monthly meeting will be held on Monday, January 13 at 7 p.m. at the Nazzaro Community Center.

NEWRA Monthly Meeting

North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) next monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, January 9 at 7 p.m. at the Nazzaro Community Center.

No December FOCCP Monthly Meeting

The Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) will not hold a monthly meeting in December.

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mariners House, 11 North Square 2nd Floor.

Baby Storytime

Baby Storytime is held each Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the North End Library.

Urban Renewal Meeting Held

The Boston Planning and Development Agency held an urban renewal public meeting with several communities to discuss updates to the Downtown Waterfront-Faneuil Hall Urban Renewal Plan Area.

Fireworks Over Boston Harbor

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) will hold a firework display over Boston Harbor on Tuesday, December 31 at the park. All are welcome to bring in the New Year.

RUFF Holiday Gift Guide

Responsible Urbanites for Fido (RUFF) North End Dog Group has released its Holiday Giving Guide on its website www.ruffboston.org/holiday-gift-givingguide.

Dog Park Water Shutoff

RUFF advises that the water in the dog park at DeFilippo Playground will be turned off for the season. In addition, a few more park cleanings will take place before the snow falls.

NEMPAC Youth Choir

The North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) is seeking members of their Youth Choir to learn and participate in many of their upcoming performances. For more details call 617-227-2270.

Computer Assistance

One-On-One computer assistance for adults is being held at the North End Library, by appointment only. Call 617-227-8135 to reserve a spot.

Friends of Library Seek Membership Dues

It’s that time of the year to pay membership dues for the Friends of the North and Library, Inc. for 2020. Dues are tax-deductible. For details visitwww.friendsnelibrary.org and click on Membership/Donation button at the top of the page.

NSC Arts and Crafts

Every other Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. the North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC), 1 Michelangelo Street conducts arts and crafts.

Dog Park Canine Visitors Need to be Registered

Responsible Urbanites for Fido (RUFF) reminds dog owners that all dogs need to be licensed to visit the dog park in DeFilippo Park.

The City of Boston has made this quick and easy by completing the registration online.

Senior Art Classes

Seniors are enjoying art classes at the North End Neighborhood Center. The daytime classes are taught by Silke Evans.

Homework Help

The North End Library, 25 Parmenter Street will provide homework help for kindergarten through grade six on Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m.

NSC Free Lunch Programs

Anyone that would like to participate in the North End Neighborhood Service Center’s free lunch program should call 617-523-8125 to reserve a spot for future meals. New clients must sign up to receive membership with ABCD. All luncheons will be announced in the timely fashion.